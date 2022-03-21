Uruguay will play to be the protagonist against Peru, says DT de la Celeste

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso assured on Monday that Celeste will play to be the protagonist on Thursday against Peru, in a match of the penultimate date of the South American qualifiers heading to Catar-2022 that can be decisive for both teams.

The intention for the clash that will take place at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo will be “to be protagonists, to have a proactive game, to defend forward and try to take control of the match,” the DT said Monday night at a virtual press conference.

“We have to play our game, take it to a field where we feel strong, comfortable, and make Peru feel uncomfortable. That is our strategy,” he said.

Alonso explained that the starting team does not yet have a hundred percent defined and that he prefers to wait to make that decision.

“Only today we have the first contact” with the entire team, he said. “I like to see the team, feel it, watch the training” and that the players “have their chance until the last day to fight anywhere on the court.”

For the 46-year-old technical director, who took over the national team in January after the departure of Oscar Tabárez, the lack of filming of some footballers is “not decisive”.

Likewise, consulted by the “veteran backbone” of La Celeste, whose main references - such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godín or Fernando Muslera - are already at the end of his career, Alonso assured that they are all “extremely important”.

“They are extremely important for the formation of the group and I believe a lot in their abilities when it comes to playing and off the court,” he said, adding that he does not consider a “replacement” necessary for the World Cup that will be played in November and December.

Finally, the DT said he was very grateful for the affection and support of the Uruguayan public, who sold out tickets for the match in a matter of hours.

“Once again we know that the stadium is going to be full and that gives us happiness,” he acknowledged.

Uruguay plays on Thursday a defining match against Peru, a direct rival for the fourth ticket to the World Cup. If he wins and Chile does not defeat Brazil as a visitor, he will qualify directly to Catar-2022.

La Celeste is in fourth position with 22 units, while the Incas appear fifth with a point less. Further back and still with chances appear Chile (19) and Colombia (17).

Brazil (39) and Argentina (35) are already qualified, while Ecuador third with 25 is one step away from achieving its World Cup quota.

