UN warns of climate impact of race to replace Russian gas

United Nations, 21 Mar UN Secretary General António Guterres warned on Monday of the climate impact that many countries are undertaking to replace imports of Russian gas and oil as soon as possible. “Countries may be so haunted by the immediate lack of supply of fossil fuels that they neglect or neglect policies to reduce the use of fossil fuels. This is crazy,” Guterres warned in a video intervention at a forum organized by The Economist. According to the head of the United Nations, short-term measures to replace Russian oil and gas “can create long-term dependence on fossil fuels” and make it definitively impossible to meet the targets set in the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. This great agreement signed in 2015 seeks, among other things, to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial average (1850-1900), an objective that Guterres today considered to be “in intensive care”. “In line with current national commitments, global emissions will increase by almost 14 percent during the 2020s. Last year alone, energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 6 percent to their highest levels in history. Emissions from coal have increased to maximum numbers. We sleepwalk towards the climate catastrophe,” he warned. The UN Secretary-General insisted that the responsibility lies primarily with the G20 countries, which account for 80 per cent of total emissions and that, among other things, continue to use coal for power generation. “Your support for coal could not only cost the world its climate goals. It's a stupid investment,” insisted Guterres, who stressed the importance of promoting a new energy model that would allow global warming to be limited and a safer supply. In that regard, he said that the war in Ukraine is once again showing that dependence on fossil fuels puts the world “at the mercy of geopolitical shocks and crises.”