UN Envoy for Sahara “notes” Spain's support for the role of the UN

United Nations, 21 Mar The UN personal envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, "took good note of the (Spanish) Foreign Minister's support for a UN-sponsored process aimed at a mutually acceptable solution," the organization's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said Monday in New York. Dujarric made this statement following a series of contacts that De Mistura had today in Brussels, which included Spanish Minister José Manuel Albares and "other relevant interlocutors, including Algeria". De Mistura reiterated what Dujarric said yesterday that such a "mutually acceptable" solution must go "in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions", and particularly the last one (2602), of last October. The Envoy, who made a first tour to the Maghreb region last January, without having made statements since then, and the spokesman said today that he "continues to enjoy the support of all affected parties in their efforts to constructively resume the political process." The spokesman was also asked about the departure from Spain of Algerian ambassador Said Musi, called for consultations from his capital on Saturday to protest the Spanish turn on the Sahara conflict, but refused to comment on it as a bilateral issue between countries.