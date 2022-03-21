UN considers classifying Great Barrier Reef as “endangered”

The UN began a mission to monitor the Great Barrier Reef on Monday to determine if this World Heritage Site is being protected from climate change, in the face of its constant bleaching.

Above average temperatures have caused severe bleaching of parts of the reef, authorities confirmed, despite the hope that a cooler summer due to the La Niña phenomenon would save corals from a new season of heat damage.

The Unesco mission will assess whether the Australian government has done enough to address threats to the barrier, including climate change, before the World Heritage Committee considers including it on the list of “endangered” sites in June.

Scott Heron, reef specialist at James Cook University, told AFP that he hopes that “there will be some transparency in the areas of the reef they are visiting” UN envoys, including those affected by bleaching.

“There are parts of the reef whose condition is so poor that it can't even be bleached this year, because there are so few corals left,” he said.

“We need urgent climate action this decade,” Heron said.

Since 2016, the Great Barrier Reef has undergone three major bleaching events in which heat-affected corals expel living algae from their fabrics, depriving them of their vibrant colors.

The World Heritage Committee surprised many last year when it withdrew from including it on its list of “endangered” sites, since UNESCO had recommended including it weeks earlier.

Australia developed the “Reef 2050" plan and invested billions in its protection, after UNESCO threatened in 2015 to downgrade its World Heritage status.

