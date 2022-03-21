Ukraine rejects Russia's ultimatum and calls it “delirium”

International Editorial Office, 21 Mar Ukraine refuses to hand over the arms of its army and abandon before noon on Monday the city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the country, as required by Russia's ultimatum, a government source reported today. The Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, told the online newspaper “Ukrayinska Pravda” this morning that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent an eight-page letter to Kiev “that they are a return to history and a delusion.” “They sent the same letter to the UN, to the International Committee of the Red Cross and hoped that international organizations would react and begin to pressure Ukraine. This won't happen. The ICRC and the UN understand that it is a manipulation of Russia and that it is taking people hostage,” the deputy minister replied to the newspaper. He added that “we cannot talk about the delivery of weapons. We have already informed the Russian side about this”, noting that Moscow was replied that “instead of spending time on 8 pages of letter, just open the humanitarian corridor” so that civilians can leave. The deputy minister said that they have informed the UN and the ICRC, and that they await the reaction of the international community. “It's a deliberate manipulation and it's a real hostage taking,” he denounced. Some 400,000 people have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks amid intense shelling that has cut off central electricity, heating and water supplies, according to local sources. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called the siege of Mariupol “an act of terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” The deputy minister also accused the Russian army of trying to send 350 children “by force to Russia without allowing us to take them away”, which she called “terrorism”. Russia called on Ukrainian forces this Sunday to leave the city of Mariupol before noon. “The organized departure from the city will take place as follows: from 10 to 12 hours all Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries without weapons and ammunition (will be able to leave the locality) by a route agreed with Ukraine,” said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center. At the same time, he assured that Ukrainian forces that lay down their arms will be able to leave Mariupol “safely and without their lives in danger”. He added that from noon on, humanitarian convoys will be able to enter the city both from Kiev and from territories in the east of the country, which are not under his control.