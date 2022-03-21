Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to deliver Mariupol port

Ukraine rejected an ultimatum to hand over the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian media on Monday.

“You can't talk about handing over weapons. We have already reported this to the Russian side,” Vereshchuk told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

“It's a deliberate manipulation and it's a real hostage situation,” he added of the Russian demand.

Russia gave the city an ultimatum on Sunday night for its defenders to surrender before 05:00 (03H00 GMT) on Monday.

“We call on units of the Ukrainian armed forces, territorial defense battalions and foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their weapons and (...) enter territories controlled by Kiev, said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, addressing the Mariupol authorities, wrote on the Telegram network: “You now have the right to make a historic decision: either you are with your people or you are with criminals.”

He threatened them with a “court-martial” if they rejected the ultimatum, to prosecute them for “their despicable attitude towards their own citizens and the horrible crimes and provocations they have committed.”

Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, has been one of the main targets of Russian attacks.

The city has endured days of Russian bombing that left it almost completely incommunicado and without food, water and other goods.

Russian authorities said they would open humanitarian corridors on Monday to allow the villagers to leave if they agreed to surrender.

bur-reb/leg/mas/yow