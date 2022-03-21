Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum in Mariupol, Biden to visit Poland

On Monday, Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum to hand over the besieged port city of Mariupol, and rather demanded that Moscow allow thousands of residents to leave, the prime minister told the local press.

“You can't talk about handing over weapons. We have already reported this to the Russian side,” Iryna Vereshchuk told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

On the contrary, it demanded that Moscow open humanitarian corridors to facilitate the departure of some 350,000 people trapped in the city.

Russia gave the city an ultimatum on Sunday night for its defenders to surrender before 05:00 (03H00 GMT) on Monday.

“We call on units of the Ukrainian armed forces, territorial defense battalions and foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their weapons and (...) enter territories” controlled by Kiev, said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center.

Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, has been one of the main targets of Russian attacks. The city is seen as a connection between Russian forces on the Crimean peninsula and Russian-controlled territories in northern and eastern Ukraine.

Mariupol has suffered heavy Russian bombardments since the start of the invasion on 24 February.

A Greek diplomat who stayed in Mariupol during some of the bombings commented that destruction is one of the most ruinous assaults on a city in times of war.

“Mariupol will add to the list of cities in the world completely destroyed by the war, such as Guernica, Stalingrad, Grozny or Aleppo,” Manolis Androulakis told journalists at the Athens airport.

The UN called the city's humanitarian situation “extremely terrible,” with “its inhabitants facing severe shortages of food, water and medicine.”

- “They have come to exterminate us” -

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky accused Russia of bombing a school in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltered.

“Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” he said.

It was the last potentially devastating attack on a shelter for civilians. Last week, a theater where authorities say there were a thousand people housed was attacked and hundreds are still missing.

And while the Russian bombing in the country continues, Zelensky again suggested talking directly with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

After a message to the Israeli Parliament, Zelenski thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for trying to mediate these talks and suggested that they could be held in Jerusalem.

“Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to find a way to negotiate with Russia and we appreciate it (...) Maybe it's Jerusalem, it's a good place to find peace,” Zelenski said in a video published by Telegram.

- Biden to Poland -

Meanwhile, the White House announced on Sunday that US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

“The president will discuss how the United States responds together with our allies and partners to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine has created,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The visit to Poland will follow a stopover in Belgium to meet with the leaders of NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

“The trip will focus on continuing to bring the world together to support the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki added.

Meanwhile, authorities in Turkey, where delegates from Russia and Ukraine have been negotiating, said that the two sides are close to an agreement to stop the confrontation.

But Zelenski seemed to set some conditions.

“You can't just demand that Ukraine recognize some territories as independent republics,” he told CNN. “We have to come up with a model in which Ukraine does not lose its sovereignty, its territorial integrity.”

The conflict unleashed a refugee crisis of historic proportions, hit the global economy and generated harsh condemnations around the world.

- Hypersonic missiles -

As the war continues, Russian forces have increasingly used long-range missiles, while on the ground, their forces have faced harsh Ukrainian resistance and are reportedly facing shortages of weapons and materials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated on Sunday that it had fired its new Kinzhal hypersonic missile (Daga), which destroyed a fuel tank in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

A day earlier, he claimed that he had used the weapon to destroy a weapons depot near the Ukrainian border with Romania, although the Pentagon lowered its tone to that version.

In Kiev, where Russian forces are trying to surround the city, at least one person was killed when a bomb fell in a shopping mall.

In Chernigov, which is already surrounded, Ukrainian major Vladislav Atroshenko assured that dozens of civilians were killed when a bombing hit a hospital.

Humanitarian conditions are increasingly deteriorating in the Russian-speaking regions of southern and eastern Ukraine, as well as in the north near Kiev.

Some 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, of which a third have gone abroad, according to the UN.

They are fleeing fighting that, according to Zelenski, has left some 14,000 Russian soldiers dead, and that figure “will only continue to rise.”

Russia has not updated its casualty figures since the beginning of March. Ukraine has said that some 1,300 of its soldiers have been killed.

Ukraine has not provided data on civilian casualties, except that 115 children died.

- Economic impact -

The Russian war generated an unprecedented wave of Western sanctions against Putin, his environment and Russian companies.

France revealed on Sunday that it seized $920 million in assets of Russian oligarchs on its territory.

The war complicated an already difficult global economic environment, as Russia is a major exporter of oil, gas and commodities, while Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat.

Commodity prices soared, generating more inflation, the chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Beata Javorcik, told AFP.

“Even if the war ends today, the consequences of this conflict will be felt for the coming months,” he said.

burs-arb/reb/but/atm