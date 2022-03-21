UEFA will allow new players to be registered in their club competitions

Madrid, 21 Mar UEFA will allow clubs to register a maximum of two new players for the remaining Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches before 1 April, as well as in the women's Champions League, where the deadline for doing so will be 7 April. The organization's Executive Committee decided on Monday to amend the regulations for men's competitions and approved amendments similar to that of the women's “Champions”, with the possible registration of up to two players, in line with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. UEFA announced on Monday the adoption of these measures and recalled that, given the uncertainty generated by the military conflict in Ukraine, the FIFA Council Bureau decided on 7 and 16 days ago, in coordination and consultation with UEFA and other interested parties, to amend the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) to provide legal certainty and clarity on a range of issues and to address the consequences of the crisis on players. This is how the new temporary Annex 7 of the Regulations, entitled “Temporary rules for dealing with the exceptional situation arising from the war in Ukraine”, has been introduced, which includes provisions relating to the suspension of contracts between players/coaches and clubs, which are affiliated to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and the Russian Football Union (FUR). The new provisions allow, among other things, affected players to play in another club until June 30, 2022. The UEFA Executive Committee therefore decided to include a provision allowing clubs to register a maximum of two additional players, who were previously registered with a club affiliated with UAF or FUR and whose contracts have been suspended in accordance with Annex 7 of the FIFA RSTP. In order to participate in the aforementioned UEFA competitions, any new player must be duly registered with the national association as a player of the club in question, in accordance with the rules of the associations and FIFA. CHIEF WMO/ISM