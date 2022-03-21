Thousands of soldiers rehearse for a grand parade in Pyongyang

Seoul, 21 Mar North Korea has mobilized thousands of soldiers to rehearse ahead of a future parade expected to take place on April 15, as confirmed today by a South Korean military source to the Yonhap agency. “It has been reported that some 6,000 troops have gathered, and our estimate at this point is that the number is greater than that,” the aforementioned source explained when asked about a Voice of America report published last week based on photos taken by satellite. Since February, satellites have captured images of troops and other military assets testing in the space set up at Mirim airfield (southeast of Pyongyang) that imitates Kim Il-Sung Square, the point in the North Korean capital where the regime's major military parades culminate. It is believed that the rehearsals are destined for a parade to be held on April 15, commemorating the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, the country's founder and grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong-un. Satellite imagery has also shown important signs of the deployment of motorized means, so it is estimated that the regime will display its latest weapons during the parade, at a time when it has resumed vigorously its weapons tests. Since the beginning of the year, it has already conducted 10 such tests, the last three aimed, according to Seoul and Washington, to test new technology for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-17 that has potentially greater range and destructive power than any other North Korean weapon. CHIEF asb/ahg/jac