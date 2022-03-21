This is how AMLO reacted to Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller's joke about Peña Nieto during the inauguration of Aifa

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attended the inauguration of Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) accompanied by his wife, writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, who jokingly recalled a comment by former President Enrique Peña Nieto, which caused a special reaction to the president.

During the tour of the control tower of the new airport, where the governor of the State of Mexico and cousin of the former president, Alfredo del Mazo, was also present, the president and the writer heard a brief explanation of the air operation process inside the compound, which prompted Gutiérrez's comment Muller.

“How long does it arrive? ”, the writer questioned the flight operator about the arrival of an aircraft at AIFA, “No more than five minutes”, she replied, to which Beatriz commented as a joke “No, less. Like...”, he said and then laughed.

At Beatriz Gutiérrez's comic comment, Alfredo del Mazo and the operator also laughed, but the president reacted with a serious countenance and shaking his head, and then looked away. After noticing AMLO's reaction, the writer adjusted her tie, turned her gaze and acquired a serious countenance even though Del Mazo kept laughing at the joke.

The video of what happened was widely disseminated through social networks, which was subtitled and zoomed in to magnify the reactions of AMLO and Beatriz, which caused grace among Internet users due to the nature of what happened.

Prior to the tour and inauguration of AIFA, the president gave his morning lecture from the vicinity of the airport, to which he moved from his residence in the National Palace on Monday morning, March 21.

In the context of questions about travel times from various parts of Mexico City to the airport located in the municipality of Tecámac, in the State of Mexico, the president said that it took about 40 minutes to get from the center of the capital to the compound.

“How much did I do from the palace to the entrance to the airport? , about 35-38 minutes. Of course, I left at 5:10 in the morning and there is still not much traffic today, but I have never made much time from downtown to here. Sure in rush hour, when the highway was being expanded, there were traffic problems, but little by little we will be improving the whole system,” said the president.

In response to the president's comment, social media users assured that their transfer time will not be that which users who use the airport later will make, even when they travel from locations close to the city center, as did the president.

Credit: Government of Mexico

Internet users assured that road conditions, such as options for driving, or traffic inside, cannot be compared with the trip made by the president, since he traveled at five in the morning on March 21, a holiday in which there is less activity on the streets of the country.

“He did that time to be on a day off”, “who won't arrive at 5 in the morning in 40 minutes?” , “to go on a normal day at rush hour” and “arrived in a short time because they were making way for their convoy”, were some comments that could be read on internet platforms.

Meanwhile, the youtuber and follower of the president, Carlos Pozos, known as Lord Molecula, made the journey from Mexico City to AIFA in three hours despite having been assisted by a GPS navigation application.

KEEP READING: