They protest the expulsion of migrants in the city of Tijuana, on the border with the United States

A group of migrants and activists protested on Monday at the Mexican border city of Tijuana to demand the end of Title 42, a US legislation that allows the immediate expulsion of those entering their territory for public health reasons.

“What do we want? Asylum! Asylum! When do we want it? Now!” , the protesters chanted, who carried placards with the legends “we are migrants, only humans” and “stop to title 42".

Activists and migrants pointed out that Monday marks two years since the US government, then led by Donald Trump, instituted the policy alleging the health emergency caused by Covid-19.

They also criticized that Ukrainian citizens - who have fled their country after the invasion of Russia - are exempt from this legislation, which continued under the rule of Democrat Joe Biden.

“Apparently the policy is that white asylum seekers are granted access to a system that has been entirely limited for thousands of dark-skinned asylum seekers,” said Judith Cabrera, a lawyer for the Asylum Defense organization.

The woman criticized that the same attention has not been given to people fleeing violence in countries such as Haiti, El Salvador and Mexico.

Thousands of people from Central America and other countries fleeing violence and poverty cross Mexico with the intention of reaching the United States to seek asylum.

However, on their journey they face numerous dangers in the face of the stalking of criminals and human traffickers who move them in subhuman conditions.

The number of people trying to reach the United States increased with Biden's arrival at the White House on January 20 of last year. In addition, Mexico has strengthened its military operations to combat irregular migration flows.

