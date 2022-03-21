The Witcher has a new game on the way: the details that have already been revealed

The week began with great news for fans of The Witcher: the franchise is going to welcome a new game that will kick off a new saga , so it's anyone's guess about the story and characters it will present.

CD Projekt RED confirmed the news through the game's social networks, but also with a publication on its website and a statement that expanded some initial details about what will be the installment of one of the most important video game franchises that found in The Witcher 3 one of the most important titles of its genre.

The game is being developed Unreal Engine 5 “as part of a strategic partnership with Epic Games” . In this way, the announcement represents the official confirmation that the new title is on its way. For now, in addition, the only image that was revealed shows a medallion accompanied by the phrase “A new saga begins” (a new saga begins).

The Witcher 3 is the latest installment of the franchise and features two expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine

