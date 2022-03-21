The Witcher has a new game on the way: the details that have already been revealed

The week began with great news for fans of The Witcher: the franchise is going to welcome a new game that will kick off a new saga, so it's anyone's guess about the story and characters it will present.
CD Projekt RED confirmed the news through the game's social networks, but also with a publication on its website and a statement that expanded some initial details about what will be the installment of one of the most important video game franchises that found in The Witcher 3 one of the most important titles of its genre.
The game is being developed Unreal Engine 5 “as part of a strategic partnership with Epic Games”. In this way, the announcement represents the official confirmation that the new title is on its way. For now, in addition, the only image that was revealed shows a medallion accompanied by the phrase “A new saga begins” (a new saga begins).
Note in development
