The US is ready to make “hard decisions” on Iranian nuclear

The United States said Monday that it is “ready to make tough decisions” with the aim of saving the deal and preventing Iran from getting the nuclear weapon, but it is also preparing for a possible failure of the negotiations.

According to a source close to the case, Tehran is demanding the removal of the Guardians of the Revolution - the ideological army of the Iranian Islamic Republic - from the US blacklist of “foreign terrorist organizations,” and this request is one of the last obstacles to be overcome to resurrect the 2015 agreement.

Interviewed about it, the spokesman for US diplomacy, Ned Price, refused to detail “what sanctions we are willing or not to lift”.

But “we are ready to make difficult decisions” that seek to “return the Iranian nuclear program within its limits” established by the 2015 agreement, he said, while Israel and the US right wing are alarmed at the withdrawal of the “Guardians” from this very symbolic blacklist.

The Iranian nuclear agreement allowed the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for clear restrictions on its nuclear activities, which should be kept strictly civilian and peaceful, under international supervision. But during Donald Trump's presidency, which considered it insufficient, the United States left the agreement in 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

In response, Tehran abandoned the boundaries of the atomic program.

Since Joe Biden's arrival at the White House last year, negotiations are taking place in Vienna to save the deal, proposing to lift US sanctions in exchange for Iran's return to the text.

“Significant progress has been made in recent weeks, but I want to say clearly that an agreement is neither imminent nor safe,” Price said, moderating the optimism that had prevailed since the beginning of March among negotiators.

“We prepare in the same way for all scenarios, with or without mutual return to full respect” of the agreement, he warned. “President Biden pledged that Iran, while in power, will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, and this commitment is real and solid, with agreement or without agreement.”

Price pointed out that US negotiator Rob Malley had not returned to Vienna since the pause decided ten days ago in the talks. “In the past we have seen that Iranian negotiators have a habit of taking a break during the Norouz holidays,” the Iranian New Year celebrated on Sunday, the spokesman added, unable to say when the discussions would resume.

fff/led/dl/ag