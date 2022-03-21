The US and the United Kingdom resume talks about their trade relationship

Washington and London chose the port city of Baltimore, an hour away from the US capital, to start talks on Monday aimed at “deepening” their trade relationship.

The United States is the UK's largest trading partner. And both countries are particularly interconnected when it comes to trade in services and foreign direct investment.

In total, their trade represents about 263 billion dollars (200 billion pounds) per year.

Since the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, London has been negotiating agreements in all areas to boost its international trade and, in particular, strengthen its ties with the United States.

But while former President Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021) was willing to forge a new bilateral agreement with London and even launched a negotiation process, Democrat Joe Biden's government seems to be in no hurry to relaunch them.

“It is important to remember that (trade) agreements are but a tool at our disposal,” said US officials on condition of anonymity.

The US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, who will lead the US discussions on Monday and Tuesday, will highlight the “need to be creative and think outside the box when it comes to our business dynamics with the United Kingdom,” they said in a conference call.

Officials argued that certain business tools designed “many decades ago” are not necessarily adapted to meet the global challenges countries face today.

- “Work together” -

Asked whether this meeting will relaunch the process of negotiations of an agreement interrupted last year, they insisted that it is more about “working together” and said they were convinced that the talks will be fruitful.

The objective of these two days of discussions is “to make our business relationship more creative and to help our workers, like our companies, to be competitive in a particularly difficult global economy,” they insisted.

Ambassador Tai and her British counterpart, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will address a number of issues such as reducing bottlenecks in global supply chains, decarbonizing their economies, promoting digital commerce, supporting their national workforce, as well as labour rights, an issue of interest in the Biden administration.

Discussions take place at a time when the Russian-led war in Ukraine continues to rage. There will be no announcement of new sanctions against Moscow, although the issue will be addressed, US officials said.

“Partly because much of the sanctions concern other ministries of the US government,” such as the State Department, the Treasury and the Department of Commerce, they explained.

Instead, discussions will focus broadly on “the many ways in which we can continue our common interests vis-à-vis Russia and China,” they said, without giving any further details.

This new dialogue is “an opportunity to make transatlantic trade easier, faster and more profitable,” Trevelyan estimated on Wednesday, announcing this meeting that will be followed by another round of talks “no later than spring” in the United Kingdom.

In Baltimore, Washington and London they will not specifically address their differences over steel and aluminum, which falls to the US Ministry of Commerce, explained US officials, who pointed to “progress” in discussions to resolve this conflict.

Both countries had announced in January the start of talks to end this dispute inherited from the Trump era. The United Kingdom was part of the several countries that were hit by additional tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum in June 2018, in the midst of the trade war.

