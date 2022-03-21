The trial of the general manager of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa begins

Managua, 21 Mar The trial of the general manager of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, began on Monday accused by the Public Ministry of the alleged crimes of money, property and asset laundering. The executive of the newspaper La Prensa, the oldest in Nicaragua and now only circulating on a digital platform, faces the trial behind closed doors at the Judicial Assistance Directorate of the National Police, where a cell known as El Chipote operates, reported the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), an agency that is following the case. Holmann Chamorro, who has been in prison since August 14, shows an “alarming deterioration in his health,” said that humanitarian agency, which considers the businessman a “political prisoner” of the government presided over by Sandinista Daniel Ortega. A 55-year-old political nephew of former Nicaraguan president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), he ran Nicaragua's oldest and most prestigious media outlet, as well as a critic of Ortega, when he was captured last August, amid a wave of arrests against opposition leaders and independent professionals prior to past elections. According to Cenidh, since he was in prison, the businessman “has lost 24 pounds of weight, has a bulge in his abdomen, pain in his groin, fungus in his hands and feet, heart problems, blood pressure, and apparent prostate problems.” In addition, he added, he had symptoms of covid-19, and he has not been vaccinated against the disease. La Prensa, founded 96 years ago and whose facilities in Managua have been occupied by the National Police since the day before the arrest of Holmann Chamorro, has reported that its general manager also has a stain on his right eye, apparently caused by unsanitary conditions and lack of ventilation and lighting in his cell. FIVE CHAMORROS ARE DETAINED The businessman belongs to a family of notables from Nicaragua who has provided five Presidents of the Republic in the 200 years of independence, according to the biography of the Chamorro family, published in “In Biographies and Lives. The online biographical encyclopedia”, published in Barcelona. In the same wave of arrests, the authorities arrested brothers Cristiana and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, sons of former President Barrios de Chamorro, as well as Juan Sebastián Chamorro García, who, like his cousin, Cristiana, was arrested after announcing his interest in being a candidate for the presidency by the opposition. Business leader José Adán Aguerri Chamorro is also being detained. At least 46 Nicaraguans were captured in the context of last November's elections, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row, and second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison. Among those captured are former diplomats, former Sandinista historical guerrillas, opposition leaders, youth leaders, peasants, journalists, and businessmen. Ortega has branded imprisoned and tried opponents as “traitors to the homeland,” “criminals,” and “sons of bitches of the Yankee imperialists.”