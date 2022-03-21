The schedules of the matches of Matchday 12 of the Liga Dimayor

The 12th Day of the 2022 Apertura of the Dimayor League is here and with it the schedules to watch the matches, so take note, get the snacks and drinks ready so you don't miss any of the matches.

Jaguares de Córdoba-Union Magdalena Day: 21/03 Time: 15:45 Stadium: Jaraguay de Monteria Football Stadium Transmission: Win/Win+

Deportivo Cali-Atlético Nacional Day: 21/03 Time: 18:10 Stadium: Estadio Deportivo Cali Transmission: Win+ Independiente

Santa Fe-Atlético Bucaramanga

Day: 22 /03

Time: 20:15Stadium: Estadio Nemesio Camacho El CampínBroadcast: Win+

Once Caldas-Deportes Tolima Day: 22/03 Time: 18:00 Stadium: Estadio Palogrande Transmission: Win+

Patriotas Boyacá-America de Cali Day: 23/03 Time: 20:05 Stadium: Estadio de La Independencia Transmission: Win+

Cortuluá-Envigado

Day: 23/03Time: 14:00Stadium: Doce de Octubre StadiumBroadcast: Win/Win+

La Equidad-Alianza Petrolera Day: 23/03 Time: 16:05 Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano de Techo Transmission: Win/Win+

Aguilas Doradas-Deportivo Pereira

Day: 23/03

Time: 18:10

Stadium: Stadium Alberto Grisales

Broadcast: Win/Win+

Independiente Medellín-Millonarios Day: 24/03 Time: 20:15 Stadium: Estadio Atanasio Girardot Broadcast: Win+

Junior-Deportivo Pasto Day: 25/03 Time: 16:00 Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Transmission: Win+

Every day the Dimayor League plays ten games.

The first division of the Colombian football league has been played since 1908 in an amateur way and since 1948 in a professional way, when Dimayor was born, which means the Major Division of Colombian Football, which belongs to the South American Confederation (Conmebol) of the International Football Federation (Conmebol) Association (FIFA).

From the beginning of Dimayor, in 1948 and until 2001, the league was defined by annual championships and only one winner was crowned. From 2002 onwards, the short tournaments were established, with a semi-annual champion, that is, two a year, each of them obtaining the respective title and additionally a place in the Copa Libertadores de América the following year.

The Liga Dimayor short tournaments are played first in 20 rounds where each team faces all their rivals, the top eight are played in two home runs, the two playoff winning teams face the final and the winner is the crowned champion.

Currently, the Dimayor League is made up of 20 teams. The three squads with the most championships in its history are Atlético Nacional, Millonarios and América de Cali. .

The players who have scored the most goals in the history of the Dimayor League are Sergio Galván, with 224 goals; Iván René Valenciano, with 217 goals; Hugo Horario Londero, with 211 goals; Oswaldo Palavecino, with 204 goals; and Jorge Ramirez Gallego, with 201 goals.

