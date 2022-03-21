The Red Cross denounces that it is still unable to access the Mariupol fence

Geneva, 21 Mar The Red Cross still has no access to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, surrounded by the Russian army and the main epicenter of the war in recent days, said the President of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, after visiting Ukraine. In a statement issued virtually from the Romanian town of Siret, on the Ukrainian border, Rocca said that neither the Ukrainian Red Cross nor the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) can carry out evacuations of civilians or bring humanitarian aid to the besieged city. “Hundreds of thousands of people are still there without electricity or water,” stressed Rocca, who recently visited the Ukrainian headquarters of the Red Cross (moved by the war from Kiev to Vinnytsia, also near the Romanian border) to oversee the operation of humanitarian aid in the country. With the exception of Mariupol, “in other parts of Ukraine the arrival of aid is improving,” said Rocca in a Twitter message, who indicated that the 200 local Red Cross branches in Ukraine are still working hard to serve those most in need. After being able to evacuate civilian populations in Sumy, another fenced city, in recent days, “Red Cross is now focused on helping internally displaced persons” (some 6.5 million according to the UN) who have fled to shelters or homes of relatives. It is estimated that some 400,000 people have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks amid intense shelling that has cut off central electricity, heating and water supplies. On Sunday, Russia demanded that Ukrainian forces surrender and leave this port town, a strategic key for Moscow because it would help unite the pro-Russian regions of Crimea and Dombas by land, but Kiev rejected this ultimatum. CHIEF abc/psh