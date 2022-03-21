The Prosecutor's Office of Rome opens an investigation into possible speculation in the price hike

Rome, 21 Mar The Prosecutor's Office of Rome has opened an investigation into a possible crime of speculation over the rise in the price of fuel, electricity and gas, following complaints filed by several consumer associations. The investigations, coordinated by Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and Deputy Prosecutor Rodolfo Sabelli and which at the moment do not include anyone under investigation, focus on possible “speculative maneuvers on goods” in the face of the sudden rise in the price of gas, electricity and fuel, Italian media today reveal. In addition to some complaints from associations, the Prosecutor's Office decided to begin its investigation after the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, called the rise in fuel and energy prices a “colossal scam at the expense of companies and citizens.” The country's largest consumer association, Codacons, filed a complaint with 104 prosecutors throughout Italy and with the Competition Authority asking them to investigate abnormal increases in petrol and diesel prices at petrol stations and possible speculations underway to the detriment of consumers and businesses. “These days the price lists of fuels sold at petrol stations are literally out of control, with an average of 39.3% more than in the same period in 2021, while diesel even increased by 51.3%,” they reported. The Government intervened last Friday by approving a decree that will reduce excise duties on the price of a liter of petrol and diesel by 25 cents of euros to alleviate the escalation of energy, as confirmed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The text, approved unanimously by the Council of Ministers and which includes other aid amounting to 4.4 billion euros, foresees a reduction of 25 euro cents in these fuels for a month, until 30 April, which will be financed “by assessing part of the extraordinary profits that producers are making thanks to increased costs of raw materials”, according to Draghi.