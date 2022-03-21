The Pentagon pointed out that there is clear evidence that Russia committed war crimes

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Efectivos de las tropas prorrusas encima de un tanque durante el conflicto entre Ucrania y Rusia en las afueras de la sitiada ciudad portuaria del sur de Mariupol, Ucrania 20 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Pentagon on Monday accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine and said it would help gather evidence of them, as it accused the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks as part of an intentional strategy in the conflict.

“We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping to gather evidence of that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

“But there are research processes that are going to continue, and we are going to let that happen. We are going to contribute to that research process. As for what would result from that, that is not a decision that the Pentagon leaders would make,” he added.

On Monday, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said that Russia is committing “many war crimes” in Ukraine and called what is happening in Mariupol, in the south-east of the country, a “massive war crime.”

“Russia is really committing many war crimes, that's the word, we have to say it. What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombing and killing everyone, indiscriminately,” Borrell told the press upon his arrival at an EU Council of Foreign Ministers.

“This is a horrible thing, we have to condemn it in the strongest terms,” he added of the situation in Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian troops for more than two weeks under heavy shelling.

Borrell assured that the city is “completely destroyed and people are dying.”

He stated that the EU will continue to “support Ukraine with all our resources” and think about what kind of new sanctions they can promote, “especially related to energy”.

Last Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” for his invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“I think he's a war criminal,” Biden told a journalist who questioned him at the White House after an event dedicated to combating domestic violence.

The Russian response was not long in coming. Minutes later the Kremlin rejected Biden's comments about Putin, considering them “unacceptable and unforgivable.” “We consider such rhetoric unacceptable and unforgivable by the head of a state whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov, quoted by TASS agencies and Ria Novosti.

(With information from Reuters)

