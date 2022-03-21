The Pelicans overtake the Lakers with a great game by Willy Hernangómez

AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
Los Angeles (USA), Mar 20 The New Orleans Pelicans overtook the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference standings on Sunday thanks to their victory over the Atlanta Hawks (112-117) in a great game by Willy Hernangomez. The Spanish center scored 17 points (5 of 12 in shots, 7 of 7 from the staff line), 10 rebounds (7 of them offensive), 2 assists and a steal in 15 minutes coming off the bench for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas (26 points and 12 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (25 points and 8 assists) led Pelicans who, despite Brandon Ingram's absence, left Atlanta with a victory. Puerto Rican American and Mexican Jose Alvarado also had a standout match with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 24 minutes. The New Orleans were gaining 19 points in the first quarter but ended up suffering after a push in the final minutes of the Hawks. Danilo Gallinari, with 27 points and 5 rebounds, was the top scorer for Atlanta. With this win, the Pelicans, who have won in three of their last five games, are ninth in the West with a record of 30 wins and 41 losses, the same as the Lakers who are now tenth. The tenth position is the last one that gives access to the play-in. In eleventh place are the San Antonio Spurs, who won the Golden State Warriors this Sunday at the last minute and have a record of 28 wins and 44 losses. CHIEF dvp/ics