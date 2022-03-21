The number of injured by a collision between trains rises to 95

(Update with new number of injured) Tunis, 21 Mar The number of injured by a two-train collision that occurred today in the south of the Tunisian capital is 95, most of them of a mild nature except for one of the drivers, said the spokesman for Civil Protection, Moez Triaâ. According to the preliminary investigation, the accident occurred near the central station, in Barcelona square, and the Jebel Jelloud stop (south) between a long-distance train and a commuter train that had ended the service, so it was without passengers on board, when the two met on the same track and the collision occurred. The wounded were taken to different hospitals in the area and no deaths have been recorded. Last October, the President of the Republic, Kais Said, dismissed the general director of the National Railways Company (SNCFT), Belkacem Bettaia, just 24 hours after a similar accident in which 33 people were injured. This accident occurred in the town of Megrine, municipality of Ben Arous, when the train to the central station collided with another regional train from Gabes (central west) that was standing on the track. Tunisia's railway network, with 23 long-distance lines totaling 2,000 kilometres and 138 locomotives, records around 100 accidents each year, mostly originating at intersections, due to technical errors and an ageing train fleet. CHIEF nrm/fpa