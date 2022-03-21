The national dialogue begins in the CAR without the main opposition groups

Bangui, 21 Mar The national dialogue convened by the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Archange Touadéra, began today in the country's capital, Bangui, without the participation of major opposition groups. “We are gathered here to seek the root causes of the perpetuation of the crisis, to relearn to live together, to trust each other, to unite our hearts... to hope for a better future,” Touadéra said on Monday at the opening of the meeting. The dialogue will take place in the Central African Parliament between now and 27 March and is attended by 450 delegates from different civil society entities, political parties and representatives of the institutions. However, the main opposition forces will not be present, which this Sunday dissociated themselves from the dialogue by ensuring that their neutrality has not been guaranteed or some of the issues they demanded have not been included. “Instead of a dialogue bringing together all the nation's living forces, President Touadéra preferred to organize a so-called republican dialogue with vague contours, uncertain content and whose purpose could in no way lead to the restoration of peace, national reconciliation and the refounding of the State,” they said yesterday in a communicated three opposition formations, including the Democratic Opposition Coalition (COD-2020). The opposition requires, among other measures, the inclusion of armed groups in the dialogue, the monitoring of the process by the permanent mediator appointed by the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and that the conclusions be binding. “Power in Bangui excludes armed groups on the grounds that they have another framework for permanent dialogue,” the acting president of the opposition coalition, Cyriaque Gonda, assured Efe, in reference to the historic peace agreement of 2019 and the roadmap designed by the heads of state of the International Conference of the Great Region Lagos (CIRGL) last September. The CAR has been experiencing a scenario of systemic violence since the end of 2012, when a coalition of rebel groups from the Muslim-majority northeast - the Séléka - took Bangui and overthrew President François Bozizé after ten years of government (2003-2013), starting a bloody civil war. As a resistance to the Séléka attacks, Christian anti-Balaka militias were then formed, which, like the first group, ended up divided into several armed factions. Shortly before the presidential elections of December 27, 2020 - which the opposition asked to annul after no more than 40% of polling stations could be opened due to insecurity - several armed groups came together to form the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) that attempted to take over the capital in January 2021. In October of that year, the Central African president declared a unilateral ceasefire with the aim of facilitating national dialogue. Despite these advances, two thirds of the country — rich in diamonds, uranium and gold — is still controlled by militias and, according to the UN, some 692,000 people are internally displaced. CHIEF in/lbg/pa/psh