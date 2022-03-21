The EU approves its new strategy to gain autonomy in defence

Brussels, 21 Mar The EU Foreign and Defence Ministers approved on Monday the new defence strategy with which the EU wants to gain autonomy to become a provider of international security, investing more and more in a coordinated way in capabilities. Presented by the Community High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, last November, the document, known as the “Strategic Compass”, had to be amended while the Twenty-Seven were negotiating it to take into account the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and better prepare the EU for events such as war on European soil.