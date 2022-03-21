The Egyptian Government intervenes in the price of bread in the face of the escalation of wheat

Cairo, 21 Mar The Government of Egypt decided on Monday to intervene in the price of bread, by setting retail prices for this product for the next three months, in view of the increase in international prices of wheat, a staple grain for the Egyptians' diet, due to the war in Ukraine. “Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli has issued a decree setting the price for the sale of unsubsidized bread (...). This decision is in force for a period of three months, or until further notice,” the Council of Ministers announced in a statement. The selling price of this product was thus set at half an Egyptian pound (0.025 euros or just under $0.03) for the 45-gram bread, one pound (0.05 euros or 0.055 dollars) for the 90 pound and 11.5 pounds (0.57 euros or 0.631 dollars) for the one kilo box of bread. The Executive Decree stipulates fines of between 100,000 and 5 million pounds (between $5,750 and $290,000 or from 5,000 to 250,000 dollars). This measure comes after a significant increase in bread in recent days, up to 50%, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequent international sanctions imposed on Moscow, countries from which 80% of wheat purchases abroad came from Egypt, the world's largest importer of this grain. Earlier this month, the Government also decided to keep the price of subsidized bread, to which some 72 million of the slightly more than 100 million inhabitants of the Arab country have access, in one pound for a package of 20 90-gram loaves. In addition, it has taken other measures to avoid a shortage of bread, a food that is central to the Egyptian diet, especially that of the population with the least resources. Since before the invasion, it had begun to try to diversify its suppliers, it had encouraged domestic production of the grain and banned its export for a period of three months. Two weeks ago, the Egyptian Executive tried to calm fears of a shortage of bread by ensuring that the country has sufficient reserves of wheat for the next four months and that the harvest that will begin in mid-April in the country will serve to cover domestic demand for another five months. In addition, inflationary pressures from rising international prices of this and other commodities pushed the Egyptian Central Bank to raise interest rates on Monday, for the first time in five years, and to drop the value of the Egyptian pound against the dollar. CHIEF sr-ppa/jac