The cruise industry returns to the Cayman Islands

San Juan, 21 Mar Cruise ships began arriving in the Cayman Islands this Monday for the first time in two years, as announced by the Caribbean Territory's Minister of Tourism, Kenneth Bryan, who said the resumption will be done gradually. Bryan, in a statement, announced that in the next four weeks 21 ships with a total of 74,208 passengers are expected to arrive in the Cayman Islands. He indicated that cruise ships will carry on board during this stage 40% of the passengers they were carrying prior to the covid-19 pandemic. Bryan said that during the first month of operations security protocols will be evaluated to determine what changes, if any, are required. The decision was ratified by the Government of the Cayman Islands last Friday. The Cayman Islands cruise regulations for its reopening require that all crew be vaccinated and the prohibition of disembarking passengers or crew infected with covid-19. Passengers must have received the final dose of a vaccine approved by the Cayman Islands at least 14 days before the start of the cruise. The return of cruise ships to George Town, for the first time in 2 years, is good news for the sectors most linked to tourism, such as taxi drivers and operators who are confident that this new scenario will revive the local economy. “The administration of this agency does not make the decision to reintroduce cruise tourism lightly. The fact is that as long as the pandemic persists any trip, whether by air or sea, presents a certain degree of risk,” the official clarified. Disney Magic, with a capacity of 2,700 passengers, will be today the first ship to arrive in the Cayman Islands after the pandemic, starting the gradual resumption of cruise tourism in this Caribbean territory. Bryan noted that this will help define a new normal for the cruise and tourism industry as a whole. “It will help us to move more effectively towards full economic recovery,” he said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cayman Islands has recorded a total of 20,336 infections and 23 deaths due to covid-19.