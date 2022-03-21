The Bolivian vice president calls conserving water as a “being that feels”

La Paz, 21 Mar The vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, called on Monday to reflect on the importance of water and its care “as a being that radiates energy and feels”, on the subject of World Water Day. Choquehuanca participated on this day in an event at the Vice Presidency of Bolivia to commemorate this day in which he reflected on the importance of caring for this element to care for the health of all living beings. The vice president stressed that this resource is “vital” to care for all living things and that we must begin the path towards “the return to life”, according to a press release from his office. The authority also read the “manifesto for the life of the Awicha Uma Mama”, mother water in Aymara, which proposes some actions for the care of rivers, lakes and water in general. One of the points highlighted by the vice president is that Mother Earth is seen as “a subject of rights” and that one must “return to life”. He added that water is like “a being that radiates energy and feels” and that it is the “connector of spirit with the universe”, so it is an “organization of life” and “a sacred being that generates life, breeds, feels”. The vice president also participated over the weekend in another event in the town of Santa Ana, on the shores of Lake Titicaca, the highest navigable one shared with Peru. At that event, he asked the population to care for and preserve the lake considered “sacred” and an “energy center of the planet”, in addition to defending the rivers and the Pachamama or Mother Earth. Choquehuanca also asked to “take care” of the man who last year painted the head of the Christopher Columbus monument in La Paz black and tried to behead her, although he only managed to break his nose. This subject is being prosecuted by the ordinary justice system for that fact, before which, the Bolivian vice president warned that if anyone touches the Aymaras “we are going to get up”. Every March 22, World Water Day is commemorated with the aim of reflecting on the global water crisis and the need to seek measures to take care of this vitally important element.