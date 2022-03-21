Taylor Fritz cut Rafa Nadal's streak and was consecrated in Indian Wells

The best actions of the contest definition

Fraught by physical problems, Rafael Nadal suffered an unexpected defeat in the Indian Wells final on Sunday to American Taylor Fritz and ended his 20-win streak at the start of the season. The Spaniard, who had to be attended several times, lost 6-3 and 7-6 (7/5) to the local, debutant in a Masters 1000 final.

Undefeated in his last 11 ATP finals, Nadal succumbed to a duel marked by the wind and his physical limitations and those of Fritz himself, with discomfort in one ankle. The former world number 1 was chasing his fourth trophy this year, less than 24 hours after a three-hour battle against young Carlos Alcaraz, in which suffered the muscle problem.

“I did my best in the last two weeks but this time it couldn't be. Today was not possible but I fought until the end. I'm happy about that and for an exciting start to the season for me,” Nadal said on the podium. “I have trouble breathing. It's like a needle, all the time in here. It's affecting my breathing. More than because of the defeat, I am suffering because of this issue”, everyone worried with his revelation the Spaniard.

In the tie break of the second set, the Spaniard was two points away from forcing a third set but Fritz held out until he became the first American to win in the Californian desert since Andre Agassi in 1988. Born 160 km away from Indian Wells, the tennis player from San Diego (California) put his hands to his head in disbelief after his triumph on the second largest court in the world.

Nadal, on the other hand, saw his 20-win streak cut short since the start of the year, a mark second only to Novak Djokovic, with whom he had won three trophies. With one of them, the Australian Open, he overtook the Serbian and Roger Federer in the race to be the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (21) in history.

