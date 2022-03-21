Tauro F.C. closes day with triumph, but leaders do not change in Panama

Panama City, Mar 20 El Tauro FC, with a masterful performance by Panamanian goalkeeper Eric Hughes, defeated San Francisco de La Chorrera 1-0 on Sunday at the close of matchday eight of the 2022 Apertura tournament of the Panamanian Football League (LPF). Added to the action of goalkeeper Hughes, a goal by Irving Gudiño gives all three points to the bullfighting squad, defending Panamanian football champion, and leaves them in the third place of the Eastern conference, with 12 units. The San Francisco team, by Colombian coach Gonzalo Soto, adds their fifth defeat in the championship, is now last in the West and only five units. Alianza F.C., coached by Colombian Jair Palacios and leader of the West, could not go from the match to zero against Herrera FC of Venezuelan Julio Infante. The Aliancistas maintain the top of their division with 15 points, only one of their closest pursuer, Sporting San Miguelito. The “academics”, coached by Brazilian Felipe Borowski, scored 2 goals by 1 for Veraguas United on this day. The goals of Jose Muñoz and Tomas Rodriguez put San Miguelito in second place with 14 points. The discount of the Veraguas team, fifth with six whole, was through Yuseevic Hernández. Atletico Chiriqui maintained the top of the Western conference after a two-way draw against Potros del Este. For the chiricanos of Venezuelan Alberto Valencia, who with the draw reach 16 points, Miguel Saavedra and José Florez scored, while for Los Potros, fifth placed in the East with 8 points, Carlos Rodríguez and Yoameth Murillo scored. Only two points behind the Chiricanos is the Club Atlético Independiente de La Chorrera (CAI), of Venezuelan Iván Guerra, who defeated Plaza Amador 1-0 this day. Roberto Niebles' goal helps the CAI reach 14 points and position itself in the second place. The Plaza Amador, by Jorge Luis Dely Valdes, is now fourth in the East and 10 units. The United Arab of Colón, prepared by Julio César Dely Valdés, formerly Panama coach, fell 0-1 to the University Sports Club. With the setback, the colonenses still do not win in the championship, they add 5 points and are the finalists of the East. The university cadre, who filed complaints of non-payment during the week, reached 8 points in the West and is the fourth place in the overall standings.