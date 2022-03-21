Syrian Government and Opposition Return to the Negotiating Table in Geneva

Geneva, 21 Mar The Government and the Syrian opposition are meeting again today in Geneva, under the auspices of the UN, to try to advance negotiations on constitutional reform, considered the central pillar of any political settlement to a decade of armed conflict in Syria. The meeting is attended by the three parties that make up the drafting committee of the Magna Carta, which has a total of 45 members (15 for each part). In addition to the delegates of the Syrian regime and the opposition, representatives of civil society participate. This commission is an integral part of the so-called Constitutional Committee, composed of 150 people (fifty from each side) and since its first meeting, two and a half years ago, the progress it can show has been very limited and in no case significant. In addition to the disagreements, the covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in their work that is estimated to be more than nine months due to the impossibility of organizing face-to-face meetings. Before resuming the meetings, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, who acts as facilitator of these negotiations, told the press that “Syria remains one of the most serious crises in the world and progress towards a political solution is needed.” The last meeting of the editorial committee took place last October and at that time Pedersen confessed that he had failed because “there was a lack of adequate understanding of how to move the process forward”. He explained that he had indicated to delegations that it was time to reach an understanding to move to a phase of “substantial drafting” of the Constitution. The options for a reform of the current Constitution or the drafting of a new Constitution were still on the table, but any of them would have to be submitted to a referendum. Pedersen explained that the presidents of the government and opposition delegations have agreed on an agenda of the issues to be discussed between today and tomorrow. The four central points will be: the foundations of governance, the identity of the State, the symbols of the State, and the structures and functions of public authorities. “If the three delegations do what they said they will do, I hope we will see some progress,” Pedersen said. CHIEF is/pi