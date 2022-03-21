Spanish Rahm and Colombian Muñoz paired in first round of Match Play tournament

Spaniard Jon Rahm, number one in the world, was paired with Colombian Sebastian Muñoz and Americans Patrick Reed and Cameron Young in the first round of the PGA WGC Match Play tournament, which will begin this Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Rahm, current US Open champion, and Reed, winner of the Masters in 2018, will meet rookie Young, who was runner-up last month in the Riviera tournament, and Muñoz.

The tournament is played by 64 players, chosen for their position in the ranking, who are divided into 16 groups of four members each for round-robin matches from Wednesday to Friday. Then the group winners reach the knockout rounds of the weekend.

Defending champion Billy Horschel, twelfth seeded, is in a group with Australian Min Woo Lee, current Scottish Open champion; Belgian Tom Pieters, winner in January in Abu Dhabi, and American Tom Hoge, who won last month at Pebble Beach.

American Collin Morikawa, number two in the world, will play against fellow countryman Jason Kokrak, Scottish Robert McIntyre and Spaniard Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters champion.

The third-placed Norwegian Viktor Hovland was drawn with Austrian Sepp Straka and Americans Will Zalatoris and Cameron Tringale.

The fourth seed, American Patrick Cantlay, will be joined by fellow countryman Keith Mitchell, South Korean Im Sung-jae and Irish Seamus Power.

The fifth-seeded American Scottie Scheffler joined the British Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter, winner of the 2010 Match Play tournament.

World number seven, American Justin Thomas, is grouped with 2019 Match Play winner Kevin Kisner and another compatriot, Luke List, as well as Australian Marc Leishman.

American Xander Schauffele, current Olympic champion, and compatriot Tony Finau are in group seven with Japan's Takumi Kanaya and Australia's Lucas Herbert.

Four great champions are together in group 11: Americans Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth, Australia's Adam Scott and Englishman Justin Rose.

Fellow American Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of Grand Slam and Match Play tournaments in 2017, joins fellow countrymen Matthew Wolff and Max Homa and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in group eight.

Ninth seed Bryson DeChambeau will play against fellow American Talor Gooch and England's Lee Westwood and Richard Bland.

js-meh/ma