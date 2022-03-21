Spanish chefs promote “Tapas for Peace” in solidarity with Ukraine

Barcelona (Spain), 21 Mar A group of some 40 Catalan chefs working in Catalonia (northeastern Spain) presented this Monday the solidarity initiative “Tapas for Peace”, a project that was born as a response to the war in Ukraine and with the aim of “helping any need arising from a catastrophe or injustice”. Among the leading chefs of gastronomy who have joined this solidarity initiative are Carme Ruscalleda, Carles Gaig, Hideki Matsuhisa, Albert Adrià, Aleix Puig, Romain Fornell, Nandu Jubany, Carles Abellán and Carles Tejedor, confectioners Christian Escribà, Oriol Balaguer and Jordi Roca, and the catering schools CETT, ESHOB and Mr. Hofmann. At the presentation of the initiative, the promoters of the project explained that restaurants that adhere to “Tapas por la paz” will offer their diners the possibility of donating from one euro to the project at the time of paying the bill. Along with money raised through direct donations from customers, who will be provided with a QR code for the transaction, restaurateurs will also be able to make donations to the campaign. The money raised by the initiative will be sent to chef José Andrés's NGO “World Central Kitchen”, which has so far offered more than 150,000 meals to Ukrainians affected by the war, both those who left the country and those who remain on Ukrainian territory. “With José Andrés there is a friendship from many years ago, we know where the money goes, that the reaction is very fast and that they transform it into food, which is what many people need,” explained Christian Escribà. The “Tapas for Peace” campaign is scheduled to last April in Catalonia, although the promoters of the project advanced that they will try to extend the initiative to the rest of Spain in order to continue offering humanitarian aid in other catastrophes that may come in the future. The project came about at the initiative of the Barcelona-born chef Quim Marqués, who in less than two weeks won the support of more than forty Catalan chefs. “We are a very big force and the idea is to all of us get together to act as a speaker and voluntarily raise one euro per diner,” Marqués said. At the same time, Escribà announced that in the coming weeks the Confectioners Guild of Catalonia will publish the details of the campaign “Monas for Peace”, with which one euro can be donated for the purchase of an Easter 'monkey', a traditional Catalan sweet. “At Easter time, we Catalan confectioners have a great opportunity, we are very committed to the work of helping,” Escribà said. Restaurateurs and catering establishments wishing to join the “Tapas for Peace” initiative can do so by filling out a form that they will find on the “Tapas for Peace” website: www.benana.es/tapasporlapaz. CHIEF rul/hm/icn