Sanchez: We expect from the EC a balanced response between supply and price

Paris, 21 Mar The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, on Monday trusted that the European Commission will offer "a balanced enough" response to the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine for energy supply and the evolution of electricity prices. "We hope to be able to find a balanced response that will allow all countries to be able to respond to this challenge depending on the seriousness of the situation in one aspect or another," Sanchez said along with French President Emmanuel Macron, in a joint appearance at the Elysee Palace. Sánchez said that the European Council this Thursday and Friday in Brussels will have to address two fundamental aspects: first the guarantee of energy supply and then gas prices.