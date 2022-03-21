Russian marcher Lashmanova loses the golds of London 2012 and Moscow 2013

Copywriting sports, 21 Mar Russian Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping by the Integrity Unit (AI) and has lost the golds won in the 20-kilometer march at the London 2012 and Moscow 2013 Olympic Games. According to this body, following accusations based on evidence in the McLaren Report, she has been banned two years from March 9, 2021, for the use of prohibited substances, in violation of the anti-doping rules of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics). According to the AI, Lashmanova has accepted the proposed sanction, which includes the elimination of her results between February 18, 2012 and January 3, 2014, thereby losing the golds won in London and Moscow. The podium at the 2012 Games will be made up of China's Shije Qieyang, Hong Liu and Xiuzhi Lu. The Spaniards Beatriz Pascual and María Vasco will go up to fifth and seventh places, respectively. The podium at the 2013 World Cup will be formed by China's Hong Liu, Huanhuan Su and Italy's Elisa Rigaudo. Beatriz Pascual will rise to fourth place and Julia Takacs will rise to seventh. CHIEF jap/og