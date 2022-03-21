Moscow, 21 Mar (EFE). - Russia is ready to exchange more than 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the current “special military operation” in the neighboring country, Tatiana Moskalkova, Russian Ombudsman, said today. Moskalkova explained to the RT channel that Moscow has drawn up a list of cards written by the prisoners themselves, which show that they are alive. “To date, more than 500 cards have been completed and delivered to the International Red Cross. They are Ukrainian prisoners (...), which we are willing to exchange,” he said. The first exchange that has taken place between the two sides in conflict is the nine Russian soldiers that Kiev agreed to hand over in exchange for the release of the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Moskalkova explained that the last word with regard to Ukrainian prisoners is held by the Russian Ministry of Defense and that their number is “much higher” than the aforementioned half thousand. The Ukrainian Army has acknowledged the deaths of at least 1,300 of its soldiers and estimates the enemy's casualties at several thousand since the start of the Russian military intervention on 24 February. Russia, which has taken control of several cities in southern Ukraine, has so far recognized only 498 casualties in its ranks, in addition to 1,597 wounded. As for the Ukrainian side, Moscow figures its casualties at several thousand deaths and injuries. CHIEF mos/yes