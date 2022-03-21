Russia gives ultimatum to Ukrainian forces to leave Mariupol tomorrow

Moscow, 20 Mar Russia called on Ukrainian forces this Sunday to leave the city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, on Monday, before noon. “In that case, the organized departure from the city will take place as follows: from 10 to 12 hours all Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries without weapons and ammunition (will be able to leave the town) by a route agreed with Ukraine,” said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center. Mizintsev accused the Ukrainian “nationalists” of wreaking “chaos” and “terror” in Mariupol and causing a serious humanitarian catastrophe in the city. The military commander stated that Russian forces have not used heavy weapons in the city and neither have the pro-Russian militias in Donetsk fighting with the Russian Army. At the same time, he assured that Ukrainian forces that lay down their arms will be able to leave Mariupol “safely and without their lives in danger”. From noon on, humanitarian convoys will be able to enter the city with food, medicine and basic necessities both from Kiev and from territories in the east of the country, which are not under their control. At the same time, Mizintsev called on international organizations, including the UN and the Red Cross, to send their representatives to the city to oversee the evacuations of civilians. He insisted that locals can freely choose any humanitarian corridor, offered by both Russia and Ukraine, or stay in the city. The Ukrainian Government admitted two days ago that it currently has no possibility of sending military reinforcements to Mariupol. Olexii Arestovich, adviser to President Volodomir Zelensky, said that the nearest forces are more than 100 kilometers away or already involved in other fighting. “There is currently no military solution for Mariupol. It's not just my opinion, it's also the opinion of the military,” he said.