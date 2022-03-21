Road cuts persist in Paraguay pending fuel fund

Asunción, 21 Mar Truck drivers continued to protest on Paraguay's main routes on Monday, waiting for Congress to endorse a government proposal to create a fund to stabilize fuel prices. Periodic blockades occurred in at least 20 points on different national and departmental roads, reported the Highway Police, which keeps troops deployed in those areas. The protests continued despite the fact that today the reduction that state-owned Petroleos Paraguayos (Petropar) made available at its points of sale for two of the most demanded fuels in the country came into effect today. Petropar reduced 500 Guaraníes (0.072 cents) to the liter of type III diesel and 300 Guaraníes (0.043 cents) to 93-octane gasoline, a measure that did not disable the mobilizations that began a week ago. This was the second discount applied by the state company, which on Thursday had already reduced 500 guaraníes to these products. Users warned that during the day there were queues and there were even stations where the discounted fuels ran out. Referring to the situation, the president of Petropar, Denis Lichi, promised that they will do everything possible in the course of tonight and tomorrow to meet the growing demand. Lichi expressed concern about the new road cuts and indicated that the Government intended them to be lifted “by making a great effort with the subsidy of the fuel” sold by that oil company. In addition, he told the NPY channel that from Tuesday, 88-octane gasoline will be reduced by 240 guaraníes (0.034 cents). For his part, Finance Minister Óscar Llamosas met today with delegates from the Senate and the private sector to discuss the Executive's proposal to Congress to create a fuel price stabilization fund. Luis Ortega, a representative of the private sector, said at a press conference that the “only alternative” to reduce their prices is through this fund. However, sectors in protest have rejected that the fund subsidizes private ones.