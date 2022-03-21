Renowned Guatemalan judge resigns and goes into exile with death threats

Guatemala City, 21 Mar Renowned Guatemalan judge Erika Aifán Davila, awarded in 2021 by the United States for her fight against corruption and impunity, announced Monday that she resigned from her post and had to go into exile for “pressure and threats” against her work. In a video released on her social networks, the head of the Judiciary's High Risk Court D explained that she made the decision to resign from the post in April due to “lack of sufficient guarantees of protection” for her “life and integrity” in Guatemala. Later, in a radio interview, Aifán Davila said: “There was information that if I tried to leave the country for any reason, an attempt would be made to attempt to attack my life.” Similarly, the lawyer added that there is a “persecution” of the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP, Prosecutor's Office) against her and also indicated that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei requested information in a case that allegedly involves him. The judge had been in the judiciary for 19 years, including 6 in a high-risk court, and during them she handled several high-profile cases. One such case was the indictment of five members of Guatemala's business elite in 2018 for illicitly financing the political campaign and coming to the presidency of comedian Jimmy Morales (2016-2020). Aifán Davila was currently in charge of a case investigating the rigging of the Guatemalan Supreme Court election in 2020, one of the plots that led to “harassment” and “persecution” against him. In addition, the judge had the file of an ongoing investigation involving the Guatemalan president, and it was because of this file that she received a request from the president. “What was done was to deny him the request for access to proceedings in that file that is mentioned, because he (Giammattei) is not a procedural party within the file,” Aifán Dávila said. “And it is not a procedural party because it is not constituted as such nor has the Public Prosecutor's Office asked anything against it,” he added. PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES IN EXILE With the departure of Aifán Davila to the United States, there are already 15 Guatemalan justice operators who have had to go into exile in recent months, because, according to the majority, they have suffered “criminalization” against them by the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras. The majority of justice operators in exile are prosecutors who were part of the anti-corruption fight in Guatemala that took place between 2014 and 2020, and which was weakened by the expulsion in 2019 of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala. Porras was sanctioned last September by the United States after accusing her of “obstructing” justice in high-impact cases in Guatemala. THE “DESTRUCTION OF THE RULE OF LAW”. Aifán Davila said in the interview that what hurt him most about the situation in the country is “the destruction of the rule of law”. The judge was currently under a legal process endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice to be investigated by a judicial decision and her immunity removed. On March 9, the United States Ambassador to Guatemala, William Popp, accompanied the judge to the court where she is being examined to remove her immunity. Aifán Davila had also received the support of the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights of the United States, Kerry Kennedy, who also accompanied her in person at the beginning of the judicial proceedings against her on March 4. Kennedy, daughter of American politician Robert F. Kennedy, said on March 4, while visiting Guatemala, that she was in the Central American nation “because one of the best judges in this country is being falsely accused, and is being persecuted with revanchism for her work in combating corruption.” In 2021, Aifán Davila was awarded the International Woman of Courage Award, awarded by the U.S. Department of State, “for her efforts to strengthen the rule of law in Guatemala.” CHIEF gold-jcm/jrh