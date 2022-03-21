Registrar to request general recount of votes from the Senate in Colombia

Bogotá, 21 Mar Colombia's national registrar, Alexander Vega, announced Monday that he will request a general recount of the votes to the Senate in the face of doubts left behind by the results of the elections of March 13, whose scrutiny gave the left nearly 400,000 more votes than those initially counted. “As registrar general, tomorrow I will ask again for the recount of all the Senate tables (...) in order to safeguard institutionality,” Vega said at a press conference about the unprecedented decision taken in the face of doubts about the transparency of the Colombian electoral system. The preliminary count of March 13 gave the leftist coalition Historic Pact 2,302,847 votes in the Senate, while the 97% count published on Friday by the Registrar's Office awarded it 2,692,999, or 390,152 more votes, being the party with the greatest difference between the two figures. Projections show that with this result, the Historical Pact can win 19 seats in the Upper House, three more than those obtained in the pre-count, while the Conservative Party, which would be left with 15 seats, and the ruling Democratic Center (right) and the Green Alliance-Esperanza Center Coalition, which would drop to 13 each. This sparked controversy because precisely the Historical Pact has denounced since Monday that it had not been counted close to 500,000 votes, while the Democratic Center, which is the party of President Iván Duque, dropped the suspicion that ballots may be altered by the jurors of the tables. Given this situation, the president convened tomorrow a meeting of the Electoral Guarantees Bureau so that the authorities “can clarify all the doubts that exist regarding those polling places related to the election of the Senate that have generated controversy”. Registrar Vega assured that, “regardless of the causes”, the idea is to reach the “electoral truth” and “seek the tranquility of the country”, so he will make the request for the general recount to the National Electoral Council (CNE), the entity that can authorize it. “If approved (the request), we have all the logistics ready. It would only be to keep our judges of the republic and with all the support of witnesses, the Registrar's Office, supervisory bodies and oversight offices to count all the tables in the country for the Senate,” Vega added. Although the biggest discrepancies have been with the vote for the Senate, there are also differences with that of the House of Representatives, whose scrutiny the Registrar expects to publish tomorrow. CHIEF jga/joc/dmt