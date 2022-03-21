Raptors continue to be lit away from home; 76ers are defeated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa added 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Chris Boucher finished with 12 points and 14 boards to help the Raptors extend their winning streak away from home to six games.

James Harden missed two free throws with the Sixers down 87-86 and missed another shot 59 seconds from the end and Philadelphia losing 89-86. The 76ers had the ball with 37.3 remaining and Joel Embiid committed a costly loss of the ball.

Scottie Barnes missed two free throws that kept Toronto's lead 90-88 with 7.1 seconds of play.

However, Harden erred again by committing an offensive foul that ended the Sixers' hopes of coming back.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. He barely scored six of 20 field shots and missed his three three-pointer attempts. Tyrese Maxey finished with 19 points and Harden with 17.