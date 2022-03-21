Qatar Announces Agreement Resuming Negotiations on Gas Supply to Germany

Cairo, 21 Mar Qatar has reached an agreement with Germany to resume negotiations on the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European country, a step that it expected to reduce its dependence on Russian gas supplies, according to a statement from QatarEnergy. “The two sides agreed that their respective commercial entities will re-engage and advance in the talks on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany,” said the statement, published on QataRenegy's website, and reproduced early Monday by Qatari news agency QNA. This understanding was reached during the talks that a German delegation led by the Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck, has been holding since Sunday in Doha, from where it hopes to travel today to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of cooperation in energy. According to the report, “Qatar Energy has been talking to German companies about the supply of LNG from Qatar to Germany for several years.” “Until recently, however, those talks did not materialize into definitive agreements due to the lack of clarity about the long-term role of gas in Germany's energy mix and the necessary LNG import infrastructure,” he added. He explained that Habeck confirmed during a meeting in Doha with Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi that “the German Government has taken rapid and concrete measures to accelerate the development of two LNG reception terminals in Germany as a priority issue to allow the long-term import of LNG into Germany.” The head of German Economy said in statements to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera, broadcast on Monday, that he informed the Qatari authorities of the “quantities of gas Germany needs”, and that his country expects to agree with Qatar a “long-term strategy, up to 20 years”. Ahead of his trip to Qatar, Habeck said in a statement on Friday that “energy security will focus the trip” to the two Arab countries, stressing: “We need temporarily and in the short term more liquefied natural gas and we want to land it in German terminals.” The European Union (EU), particularly Germany, is looking for other sources of Russian natural gas since Russia's war against Ukraine began on February 24, and hopes that its Arab partners in the Persian Gulf, especially Qatar, will be the alternative.