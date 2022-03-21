Prosecutors from 18 states ask the Supreme Court to end “Stay in Mexico”

Los Angeles, 21 Mar California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 17 other state prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to uphold humanitarian protections for asylum seekers and reject the continuation of the “Stay in Mexico” program. Prosecutors filed an “amicus brief” urging the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that forced the reinstatement of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program by ruling in favor of a Texas-led lawsuit, calling that decision” erroneous”. In the brief, the coalition highlights the interest of signatory states in protecting the rights of those seeking security in the United States and the importance of the federal government's discretionary capacity to allow certain migrants to enter or remain in the country for humanitarian purposes. “This Texas-led attack on our asylum system is shameful and contrary to our core American values,” Bonta said in a statement. He added that the federal government needs the ability to respond quickly and effectively to emerging humanitarian disasters. The administration of President Joe Biden last year ended MPP, one of the star measures of the government of now former President Donald Trump (2017-2021). But after the ruling of the Court of Appeals, it had to launch again on December 6 the program that obliges asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the development of their cases, so the Biden government asked the Supreme Court to hear the MPP case. On April 26, the judges of the highest court will hear the arguments of the plaintiffs and the Government. According to United Nations officials, as of March 13, the United States had returned 1,217 asylum seekers to Mexico in this second stage of MPP, who will have to wait for the resolution of their requests in the Latin American country. “Whether they are vulnerable children in El Salvador or Ukrainian families fleeing war, everyone deserves the opportunity to seek protection safely and legally. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn this flawed appeal decision. It's time to return to decency and for our nation to treat all people with respect,” said the California prosecutor. Bonta was joined by prosecutors from Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont. A decision from the Supreme Court is not expected until June. CHIEF amv/msc