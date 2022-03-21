Personality test: choose a figure and know what your weakness is in relationships

Love is one of the greatest feelings in the world and also the most complicated, since it brings with it different moods.

If you want to know what is your secret weakness in love you must take this personality test.

To take this test, you must stare at the image and that figure that you identify first is the one that will tell you what is your weakness in romantic relationships.

Personality test. (Photo: Capture)

Once you have chosen the image, you must go to the bottom to know its meaning.

1. The hooded figure:

Your biggest weakness in a relationship is a bad temper.

If you saw the hooded figure first when you looked at this picture, your secret weakness as a partner in long-term relationships is your temper.

Sure, everyone gets angry from time to time, but not everyone sees red and turns into a missile whose only thought is “seek and destroy”.

Be careful what you say and do when you lose your temper. Words are just words, but some of them cannot be recovered, no matter how much you want otherwise. Sometimes, simply walking away until the red disappears is the best way to achieve productive communication.

2. The face of the Mona Lisa:

Your greatest weakness in a relationship is a romantic view of life.

If you saw Mona Lisa's face first when you looked at this picture, your secret weakness as a partner in long-term relationships is the way you idealize life.

Life is full of beauty, no doubt. There is the amazing greatness of the natural world and then there is the everyday beauty we find in our relationships with other people. Being able to see all that beauty is a great gift, but it can also make it too easy for you to avoid problems in your relationships.

You're not doing yourself or your partner any favors by pretending that everything is okay when you know it isn't.

3. The man sitting on his jacket:

Your Greatest Weakness in a Relationship: Fear of Conflict

If you first saw the man sitting on his jacket when you looked at this picture, your secret weakness as a partner in long-term relationships is your fear of conflict.

For you, there is nothing worse than having to express your negative emotions to someone else, except perhaps having to have a full conversation about it.

4. The man with the long beard:

Your biggest weakness in a relationship is having low self-esteem

If you first saw the man with the long beard when you looked at this picture, your secret weakness as a partner in long-term relationships is your low self-esteem.

While you may not always seem to others as a person who thinks you have no value, when your low self-esteem rears its ugly head inside your mind, it can wreak havoc on your love life.

Never ask why your partner loves you. Blindly accepting the love your partner offers you is essential if you hope to deepen your connection over time.

5. The man sitting on a rock in the distance:

Your Greatest Weakness in a Relationship: A Tendency to Isolate Y

If you saw the man sitting on a rock in the distance first when you looked at this picture, your secret weakness as a partner in long-term relationships is your tendency to isolate yourself.

You call yourself an introvert, but the truth is that sometimes you take it too far, moving away not only from your peers, but also from the person you love most in the world.

Having time for yourself is important, but if you really want to nurture your relationship so that it goes the distance, you need to make time to be with your partner. Quality time spent together is a wordless way to express your affection that can make a big difference in your connection.

