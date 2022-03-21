Paraguay calls for Brazilian chargé d'affaires for minister's sayings

Asunción, 21 Mar The Paraguayan Foreign Ministry summoned Brazil's chargé d'affaires, João Carlos Beato Storti, this Monday, after statements by that country's economy minister, Paulo Guedes, which caused unrest in Asunción. The Paraguayan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Scappini, met with the Brazilian representative “to express to him personally the Government of Paraguay's categorical rejection” of Guedes' claims, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “These unfortunate and regrettable expressions, in addition to ignoring history, do not reflect the degree of relationship between Paraguay and Brazil,” the note added. The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs thus reacted to the comments made by Guedes in the Brazilian press at an event in which he referred to taxes in his country. Specifically, the Brazilian head of Economics said that “Paraguay intelligently lowered taxes and became the richest Brazilian state, in quotation marks, the one that grows the most,” according to an article in the Brazilian press quoted by local media. Already last Saturday, the Foreign Ministry had lamented on its Twitter account “the unfortunate expressions of a senior Brazilian government official”. “Paraguay is and will always be a free, sovereign and independent nation, and in honor of those who have heroically defended it throughout its history it cannot ignore these regrettable expressions,” he said in a trill, without giving details. Between 1864 and 1870, Paraguay fought the War of the Triple Alliance against a military coalition formed by Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, in which it ended up virtually destroyed and lost most of the male population. CHIEF lb/jrh