Pachuca leads the Mexican Clausura after 11 days

Mexico, Mar 20 The Tuzos del Pachuca, who beat Cruz Azul 1-0 this Saturday, confirmed themselves as leaders of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican football, at the end of the eleventh round of the championship this Sunday. In their stadium, Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada's Tuzos showed practical football and with a goal by Erick Sánchez signed the victory that allowed them to reach 25 points, two more than the Tigres UANL, winners 2-0 against Monterrey, in the northern derby. Tigres won with scores by the French André Pierre Gignac, ratified as the leader of the scorers with 10 goals, and Florian Thauvin, to jump to second place with two points less than Pachuca and one over Puebla, third place. This Friday, Puebla of strategist Nicolás Larcamón took the lead with both Israel Reyes and Martín Barragán, but Santos Laguna turned the duel around with Argentine Luis Suarez, who put a ball on Eduardo Aguirre, 2-1 scorer, and shortly after turned 2-2. In one of the most emotional final matches, this Sunday Colombian Julián Quiñones scored a goal in the 90th minute to give the Atlas champion a 1-1 draw with Chivas Guadalajara, in the Tapatio Classic of Mexican football. Quiñones accepted a pass from the Ecuadorian Aníbal Chalá and rescued the match for his team in the 90th minute, after Roberto Alvarado put Guadalajara ahead in the 66th minute. The day began on Thursday with the triumph of Queretaro, 2-1 over San Luis, with goals of Ángel Sepulveda and Argentinian Leonardo Sequeira, while the Spanish Unaí Bilbao discounted for the visiting draw. This Saturday Necaxa showed its upward trend since the arrival of coach Jaime Lozano and beat the Pumas UNAM by 1-3 in their own stadium. Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre scored a pair of goals and Alan Medina, one, to lead Necaxa to victory, while for the Pumas the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira discounted. In the other results of the day, this Sunday America thrashed Toluca 3-0, with scores by Colombian Roger Martinez, Chilean Diego Valdes and Mexican Alejandro Zendejas, Leon beat Mazatlan 1-2 and Tijuana defeated Juarez FC 1-0. The Closing will resume with the twelfth date on the first weekend of April. On Friday 1st San Luis will host Necaxa; on Saturday 2nd Cruz Azul-Atlas, Necaxa-America, Guadalajara-Monterrey and Juárez FC-Pumas UNAL will play on Saturday 2nd and Toluca-Puebla, León-Querétaro, Tigres-Tijuana and Santos Laguna-Pachuca.efe gb/ics (photos)