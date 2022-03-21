Nicaraguan opposition unit to be led from exile

Managua, 21 Mar The opposition political group Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco, which was born after the anti-government demonstrations that broke out in Nicaragua in April 2018, will be led from exile, its new Political Council reported on Monday. The decision was taken during the election of the new Political Council of National Unity, composed of 10 members, all exiled or expelled from Nicaragua. Among the members of the collegiate body of the opposition group is Costa Rican Nicaraguan feminist activist Ana Quirós, who was expelled in November 2018 from Nicaragua and who on April 18 of that year was one of the first people injured in the protests against the Sandinista government. The authorities stripped her of her nationality, expelled her to Costa Rica and barred her from entering Nicaragua for five years. The new Political Council of National Unity promised to “intensify” the pressure to release the 179 “political prisoners”. In addition, the elected pledged to demand justice for those killed in the context of the 2018 demonstrations and the “conquest of democracy”. “Getting out of the Ortega Murillo dictatorship is vital, indispensable for Nicaragua to move to a future of justice, freedom and where we are better able to face the poverty that strikes the majority, where we end the unstoppable shortage of life, the corruption that steals public money,” they said in a public message. The new Political Council of that opposition unit also consists of youth leaders, humanitarian workers and indigenous people, among others, who were part of the groups of protesters who convened themselves to protest against the Government. The Blue and White National Unit reported that this year there were four directors with the right to a single re-election: Tamara Davila, José Antonio Peraza, Alex Hernandez and Róger Reyes, who are imprisoned on charges of crimes considered “treason.” The new Political Council of National Unity was elected by 134 municipal and 15 departmental councils, plus two regional ones, from 43 organizations that make up the organization within Nicaragua.EFE wpr/lfp/av/dmt