Nadal loses the Indian Wells final and reaps his first defeat of the year

David Villafranca Indian Wells (USA), 20 Mar Reduced by physical problems and with great wear and tear on his body, Rafa Nadal lost the Indian Wells final on Sunday to a very convincing Taylor Fritz and put an end to his extraordinary run of 20 games in a row winning since the beginning of the year. Fritz, 24, number 20 in the world, broke the bell and defeated Nadal 6-3 and 7-6 (5) in two hours and 6 minutes to become the first American to win Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001. After his epic duel of more than three hours against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, Nadal was very uncomfortable on the track, never able to display his usual energy and anger, and had to ask twice for medical assistance to help him with the chest pains that had already appeared in Saturday's semifinal. "All I can say is that breathing is hard for me now. I don't know, when I try to breathe it's painful and very uncomfortable," Nadal explained after the final. "I don't know if it's something in the ribs, I don't know yet. When I breathe and when I move, it's like I have a needle in it all the time. It makes me feel a little dizzy because it's painful. It's a kind of pain that limits me a lot," he added. Triple winner of Indian Wells (2007, 2009 and 2013), Nadal stayed on the verge of his fourth crown in the Californian desert and also his fourth straight tournament in 2022 following his victories at the Australian Open, Melbourne and Acapulco. Nadal, who continues this way with 36 Masters 1000 titles (one less than Serbian Novak Djokovic), is now leaving the hard court tournaments after an impressive start to 2022 to focus on his great specialty, the clay court season. IMPOSING FRITZ Once again with the wind as a weighty factor, although without reaching the astonishing semifinal of the Nadal-Alcaraz semifinal, Fritz started the final frightening with a very robust right and a backhand that found the angles very well. Nadal stopped three "break" balls but gave his serve in the fourth against a very brave Fritz (1-0). The American consolidated his advantage very confidently in his service while Nadal was still having trouble controlling his shots from the back of the track. The Spaniard could not find his rhythm and, 15 minutes into the match, had already conceded two serve breaks (3-0). Faced with the many doubts of a Nadal without spark or dynamism, everything was going great for Fritz: his serve was a poisonous dart, his right hand led the track comfortably and he hardly made mistakes (4-0). Nadal took some air with his first game won since the serve (4-1) and finally squeezed Fritz into his service (40-40), but the American remained calm and did not let his nerves take over (5-1). Nadal managed to recover a "break" to get 5-3 and seemed to improve slightly, but Fritz broke his serve once again (his third break in the first set) to score the first set with an admirable solvency after 39 minutes. The American shone in the first set with 83% of points earned with his first serve and great pressure on Nadal's serve, who only took 23% of his points with second serve. PHYSICAL DISCOMFORT Before starting the second set, Nadal asked for medical assistance because of his chest problems. But he was still very uncomfortable on the track and there was no indication of one of his famous comebacks despite the fact that the public tried again and again to encourage him - many of them in Spanish. What did not fail was his spirit and his claw, which reappeared when he kept the serve after seeing the wolf's ears again (1-1). Nadal channeled that outbreak of anger and, with greater aggression in the rest, managed to get Fritz to tremble with his serve and deliver the "break" (1-2). The joy lasted little for Nadal, who lost his service right after and was still very stuck with his mistakes (2-2). Fritz was no longer the impassable wall of the first set, but Nadal could not grow from his moments of weakness and wasted four breakballs to get ahead (3-2). Without a clear dominator and with the two tennis players relatively easily controlling their serve, a key moment came with a "break" ball for Nadal with 4-4 after a very long and fantastic point that the Balearic won again and again torturing Fritz with cut blows. However, Nadal was not thin enough to close that break (5-4). In the most exciting stage of the afternoon, Nadal, who asked the physiotherapist's help again, managed to save a match ball before the match went to the tie break. Nadal lifted the audience with several points on the net, but a couple of serious mistakes ended up giving the set and the final to a great Fritz, who thus won the most important victory of his career.