Nadal falls to Fritz in the Indian Wells final and loses his undefeated 2022

Indian Wells (USA), Mar 20 Rafa Nadal fell this Sunday in the Indian Wells final against American Taylor Fritz, a defeat that also cuts off the excellent 20-game streak that the Spanish tennis player had won this year. Fritz surprised in the final of the Californian tournament and beat Nadal 6-3 and 7-6 (5) in two hours and 6 minutes. Nadal stayed on the verge of his fourth Indian Wells title (he previously won it in 2007, 2009 and 2013) and also his fourth straight win in 2022 following his victories at the Australian Open, Melbourne and Acapulco.