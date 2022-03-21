Murder trial starts in Germany after mask dispute

Berlin, 21 Mar The trial of a 50-year-old man accused of shooting the murder of a gas station employee who had urged him to wear a mask started on Monday in a court in Bad Kreuznach, southern Germany, six months after the events. The death of the young employee, aged 20, last September, sparked a wave of indignation and fueled debate over the alleged radicalization of opponents of government measures against the pandemic. According to the prosecution, the accused, identified only as Mario N., entered a gas station in the town of Idar-Oberstein (in the “Land” of Rhineland-Palatinate) to buy beer without wearing a mask despite the fact that anti-covid measures prescribed it. The employee, Alex W., urged him to cover his mouth, which sparked a brief discussion with the defendant, who left the establishment and went home in search of one of the two revolvers he illegally owned. He then returned to the gas station and queued up again with a pack of beer cans. When his turn came, he lowered his mask and, when the employee reproached him for his behavior, he shot him in the face at close range that killed him immediately. Mario N., who has been in pretrial detention since then, acknowledged the facts after his arrest and argued before the investigating judge that the restrictions of the pandemic had affected him a lot and that he wanted to make clear his tiredness. The prosecution charges him with murder with harassment and illegal possession of weapons, charges for which he could be sentenced to life imprisonment. CHIEF cph-jpm/jam/fp