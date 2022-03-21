More than 80 arrested in new incidents after a match in Morocco

More than 80 people, of whom 56 are minors, were arrested after further altercations between groups of fans following a Moroccan Cup match in Agadir (south), local media reported, a week after similar incidents in Rabat.

The 84 detainees are suspected of having “committed violent acts, possession of bladed weapons, drunkenness on public roads and causing material damage to public property,” said the information site Goud.

The events occurred after the cup match held on Sunday between Hassania of Agadir (HUSA) and the FUS in Rabat, which won 3-1.

Seven members of the security forces were injured, according to the same source.

A week earlier, in Rabat, another cup match was marred by the scenes of violence that led to the arrest of 70 fans, 18 of them minors.

For years, Moroccan stadiums have been common scenarios of violence between amateur groups.