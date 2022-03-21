Monday, March 21, 2022 (08.00 GMT)

Bangkok/Madrid, 21 Mar .- Ukraine/Russia.- Russia has given until noon on Monday for Ukrainian forces to leave the besieged city of Mariupol, a proposal that the Ukrainian government has called “delirium”. (photo) (video) (audio) .- Odessa (Ukraine) .- Because of the devastation of some cities in eastern Ukraine and some sacred temples, the war could provoke something that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not expect: the union and reconciliation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church faithful to the Patriarchate of Moscow and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. (photo) (video) .- Brussels (Belgium) .- The foreign ministers of the European Union are evaluating this Monday in Brussels the latest events of the war in Ukraine and how they can increase their support for that country, and hope to give their approval to the so-called “Strategic Compass”, the community security strategy for the coming years. (photo) (video) (audio) .- Brussels (Belgium) .- EU agriculture ministers are discussing measures in Brussels to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine on European agriculture, while Spain, backed by a group of countries, will call for European actions to mitigate the impact of fuel prices on the fisheries sector. (photo) (video) (audio) .- Lodz (Poland) .- The image is heartbreaking: a hundred children from 3 to 16 years old, lying on beds, waving toys or looking lost. They are the Ukrainian orphans of Kovel, now refugees in an old building in the Polish city of Lodz, and they believe that their flight from war is just “part of a game”. (video) (photo) .- Paris (France) .- The French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, receives the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, in Paris as part of the European tour that he has undertaken to try to reach consensus on the reform of the energy market. (video) (audio) .- Mexico City.- After months working on a time trial with the support of the military, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador opens Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the new airport for Mexico City after the cancellation of the great work of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto. (photo) (video) (LIVE) .- Hong Kong.- Hong Kong will begin to relax in April some of the strict measures it maintains against covid, such as the veto of flights from nine countries, and will shorten the quarantine for international travelers arriving in the city, announced today the Hong Kong authorities. (video) .- Beijing (China) .- The Chinese National Health Commission today announced the detection of 2,027 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Sunday, 1,947 of them for local contagion, highlighting those found in Jilin (northeast, 1542), Fujian (southeast, 154) and Hebei (51). (video) .- Miami (USA) .- Mexican singer Gloria Trevi announces in Miami her return to Puerto Rico and the United States with the tour “Isla Divina”, which means, in her own words, “leaving bad things behind” to reach “a magical place where everything has color and brightness”. (photo) (video) .- San Jacinto (Colombia) .- Cumbia, the gateway to the rhythm and color of the Colombian Caribbean, is the living heritage of one of the most representative genres of its folklore and now has a route dedicated to this music and its dance to make them known to the world. (photo) (video) OG/ACA/EFETV If you want to know other events and informative events scheduled for today or for any of the next 365 days, in Spain and around the world, we offer you the World Digital Agenda, which is accessed via the Internet and is updated instantly every time EFE learns of a new call. This tool allows you to segment forecasts according to the user's interest. For more information about this or other products, please contact our Customer Service Department at: + 34913467245 continuous hours from 07.30 (GMT) until 19.00 (GMT), or at e-mail: clientes@efe.com.